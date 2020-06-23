J&K polls to be held in 2021: BJP's Koul

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) General Secretary (organization) Ashok Koul on Tuesday asserted that political process will resume soon in J&K while as elections will be most probably held in 2021.

Koul said political activities across J&K will be resumed soon as steps in this regard have been initiated.

He said the Centre has already constituted Delimitation Commission which was being headed by former Supreme Court judge.

He said “steps” needed in resumption of political process in Jammu and Kashmir has been started. Koul said Election Commission (EC) has already directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to expedite further work in this regard and take the “mission to its logical end.”

He asserted the polls in newly carved out Union territory of J&K would be held during first half of 2021.

Responding to a question, Koul said the parts of Kashmir “held by Pakistan including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit and Baltistan are parts of J&K and the new map introduced by Central government has showed these parts as integral parts of J&K.”