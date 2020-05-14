J&K private schools barred from hiking fee

The J&K government on Thursday barred private schools from hiking fee for 2020-21 academic session.

“No fees hike shall be made during academic session 2020-2 1 and the annual fees, if any, can be charged monthly on pro-rata basis, after schools reopen,” reads a circular issued by Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samaoon.

The directions have come at a time when the schools arbitrarily hike fee by more than six to eight percent, in violation of the directions and the orders issued by School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC).

The department had earlier issued instructions to private schools regarding collection of fee from students in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

Following a separate circular in this regard, the schools approached the department for issuing instructions regarding collection of fee to ensure drawal of salary for staff.

“The requests of association were discussed at length and considered by this department,” the circular reads.

The government then instructed the schools to charge only tuition fee from students on monthly basis instead of quarterly basis for the lockdown period.

“No school shall deny access to online education classes to poor or deserving students unable to pay school fees due to prevailing situation,” reads the circular.

It says registration of private schools which has expired during the lockdown period shall be deemed valid till lockdown period was over.

“A view regarding charging of transport fee shall be taken separately,” it reads.

Meanwhile, parents accused the government of giving free hand to the schools to “fleece them” on the pretext of collection of fee.

The private schools have started sending automated messages to parents asking them to clear the pending dues while citing they have to pay salary to the teachers.

The parents said the move was unwarranted amid the prevailing situation.

The Principal Secretary, however, said only few schools were fleecing parents.

“Let someone list out such schools and give specific names. Most of the private schools in J&K charge reasonable fees,” he said.

The parents said all of them were not government employees who can afford to pay the fee amid the pandemic.

“Most of the parents are doing private jobs or own small business which is running in losses due to the ongoing lockdown,” said Tanveer Ahmad a parent from Srinagar.

The parents asked the schools to put the salary budget of teachers and other staff in public domain and charge the fee accordingly.

“Parents have the right to know how much share of the fee charged is paid as salary to the teachers. We understand the plight of private school teachers who render their duties in the lockdown but it is also a fact that most of them are underpaid,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, a parent from Baramulla.

The pay scale of most of private school teachers is around Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. Despite being under paid, the teachers are forced to take more than six classes a day in normal situation.

President Private School Association J&K (PSAJK), G N Var said tuition fee will be charged in full but the decision on transport fee will be taken later.

“The tuition fee will be primarily linked with the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff. We also don’t have any problem in putting the salary budget in public domain,” he said.

Samoon however said private school teachers too run online classes from their homes and are entitled to wages as per a court order.