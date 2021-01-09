J&K ranked No 1 in 'Fit India School Week' celebrations

As many as 20052 schools of Jammu division participated through online and offline activities in ‘Fit India School Week Celebrations 2020’ launched by the Union Ministry of Education and Union Ministry of Sports from 1st December to 31st December 2020.

According to official statement, J&K has topped the list of participating schools amongst all the States and UT’s of India followed by Gujarat and Odisha.

A total of 17611 registrations from the UT of J&K were recognized, out of which 10206 came from Jammu division alone, while Gujarat ranked 2nd with 10163 entries and Odisha stood 3rd with 7448.