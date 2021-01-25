J&K records 64 new COVID19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 64 fresh COVID19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1,24,083 while no new death has been reported, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were reported from Jammu division and 39 from Kashmir, they said, adding Jammu district reported the highest 23 cases followed by 22 in Srinagar district.

Bandipora, Kulgam, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Reasi districts did not report any new case, an official said.

The number of active COVID19 cases stood at 1084, while 1,21,070 patients have recovered so far, the officials said, adding the death toll was 1,929.