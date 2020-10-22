Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 12:11 AM

J&K reeling under economic, development inertia: NC

‘Water and electricity cuts making life miserable across Kashmir’
National Conference provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani on Wednesday said J&K was reeling under “worst economic catastrophe and development inertia”, saying the unconcerned attitude of the government gives no hope of any economic revival.

Wani, who was addressing various delegations that called on him at party headquarters here, said in absence of any substantial punitive measures on part of the government there was no hope for early return of the situation which existed pre August 5 last year.

He said tourism players of all hues ranging from houseboat owners to hoteliers and restaurateurs have not earned a penny this year. “The tourism industry in Kashmir, which used to provide jobs to lakhs of households has taken a major hit due to successive clampdown and lockdown since August 5 last year,” he said.

While ruing failure of the government to ensure basic and effective civic amenities to people, Nasir said people across Kashmir were going through immense hardships due to hours of water supply and electricity cuts.

“The government had promised moon and in reality is not able to ensure 24 hour water supply to people in urban areas of Srinagar. The situation in rural areas of Kashmir can be gauged from the shortage of drinking water in the summer capital Srinagar. The situation is no different as far as electricity is concerned. People don’t know where to go to have their issues redressed. There seems to be no accountability on the ground,” he said.

The provincial President said with no active fiscal support coming from the government, the economic slump was going to continue. “The pervasive unemployment in J&K was a direct consequence of the measures undertaken by the government of India last year and that the situation was far from redemption in wake of the government apathy,” he said.

He said the plight of daily wagers was no less and that people who used to eke out their living by working in various organized and unorganized sectors were no less worrying.

