J&K rejected 'Gupkar Gang': Vibodh Gupta

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) General Secretary and in-charge Kashmir Affairs Vibodh Gupta Thursday said that the victory of BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls was the victory of BJP’s developmental policies.

“BJP performance is Jammu was remarkable while lotus bloomed in Kashmir as well,” he said in a statement of BJP issued here.

“The message is loud and clear that the people have rejected the ‘Gupkar Gang,’” Gupta said. “This victory is the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the negative politics of ‘Gupkar Gang’ and the historic blunders and injustices done by the previous National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress governments with the people of J&K.”