Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:14 AM

J&K rejected 'Gupkar Gang': Vibodh Gupta

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:14 AM

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) General Secretary and in-charge Kashmir Affairs Vibodh Gupta Thursday said that the victory of BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls was the victory of BJP’s developmental policies.

“BJP performance is Jammu was remarkable while lotus bloomed in Kashmir as well,” he said in a statement of BJP issued here.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

“The message is loud and clear that the people have rejected the ‘Gupkar Gang,’” Gupta said. “This victory is the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against the negative politics of ‘Gupkar Gang’ and the historic blunders and injustices done by the previous National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress governments with the people of J&K.”

Related News