Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:02 PM

JK reports 58 fresh COVID cases, no new deaths

Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:02 PM
Representational Photo
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 58 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,463, even as no fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 47 were from Kashmir division while 11 were from the Jammu division, they said.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 33 COVID-19 cases, including 15 travellers.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, eight other districts had new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 629 while 1,22,883 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in J&K due to COVID19 so far is 1951.

