J&K Revenue Officers frame working committee

All J&K Revenue Officers Association Monday framed a working committee for seeking redressal of grievances.

“A meeting of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of J&K was held on Monday in which huge number of officers participated,” said a statement.

The statement said that after threadbare discussion; the working committee was set up, comprising Afaq Shopaini, Muhammad Yasin, Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Sajad Sidiq, Manzoor Sidiq and Mushtaq Ahmad Badroo.

“The committee shall take a final call within one week for streamlining the functioning of J&K Revenue Officers Association,” it added.

The statement said that the meeting resolved that all members shall work to their best for the strengthening the association and ensure timely redressal of issues.