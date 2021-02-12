J&K saw developmental regression: Apni Party

Apni Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir region had for the past many years seen a developmental regression.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming a delegation of municipal committee councilors from Chadoora, who joined Apni Party at its Srinagar office, into the party fold, Manhas said to address the issue of development, Apni Party was committed to work for the people, highlighting their grievances and making avenues to resolve them accordingly.

The statement said that he urged the new entrants to selflessly serve the people in their councils and resolve their grievances promptly.

The statement said that the new entrants from Chadoora council thanked the Apni Party leadership for providing them with such a platform and avowed to strengthen the party at the grass root level.