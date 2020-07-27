J&K situation has gone from bad to worse: Kamal

National Conference on Monday said the measures that were undertaken since 5 August last year pose a “fundamental threat” to the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said situation in Kashmir has gone from bad to worse. “There is no semblance of good governance. The borders are tense. The militancy hasn’t shown any decline and every day we come to hear about gun battles. It has been a year now since Articles 370, 35A were unconstitutionally rendered defunct. The prevailing situation does suggest that everything is not right in J&K,” said Kamal.

“Where are the jobs? Where is the development? J&K has suffered on every front – economy, agriculture, administration, education and health. People don’t know where to go and get their issues redressed,” he said.

He said the measures undertaken on 5 August last year have reversed the situation in J&K back to the 90s. “What was done to those who had been watering the bond between New Delhi and Srinagar? Most of the former legislatures, MLAs are still under house detentions. Every single step taken by the government of India in J&K after August 5 has added to the miseries of people. The domicile law is no less than a humiliation, where natives of J&K are being made to queue up in lines to get their certificates. Work on all major projects has come to a grinding halt,” said Kamal.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held here at party headquarters here where tributes were paid to veteran party member and Block President Eidgah, Ghulam Muhammad Lone.

On the occasion the participants including Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir and Peer Afaq also paid tributes to party senior leader, Dr Syed Muhammad Shafi, who passed away the other day.