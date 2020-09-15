J&K SLSA observes International Day of Democracy

Under the directions of Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief J&K SLSA, Gita Mittal and guidance of Executive Chairman J&K SLSA, Justice RajeBindal, J&K State Legal Services Authority through District Legal Services Authorities observed ‘International Day of Democracy’ in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The event, organized with the theme “Democracy under strain: Solutions for a Changing World,” involved Para Legal Volunteers, Retainer Lawyers and other stakeholders.

The objective of observing the day was to raise public awareness for the purpose of promoting and upholding the tenets of democracy and provide an opportunity to celebrate the freedom and highlight the importance of human rights as the pillars upholding the democratic setup.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Samba, observed the day by organizing an Online Talk Programme on the topic “Participative Role of Youth in Democratic Setup” which was attended by Para Legal Volunteers and Advocates. The Talk programme included deliberations on positive and crucial role of youth as responsible citizens in upholding the values of democracy, beyond rhetoric of caste and religion and other evils that plague the social and political setup. Para Legal Volunteers also generated awareness among sections of the community regarding the concept.