J&K SLSA observes International Day of Girl Child

Under the patronage of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority and directions of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman J&K SLSA, “International Day of the Girl Child” was observed today by J&K State Legal Services Authority through District Legal Services Authorities in all districts of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The objective behind observance of this Day being celebrated across the globe is to celebrate the capabilities, strength and importance of girl child nationally and globally, mobilizing efforts to highlight the challenges faced by them and recognize their rights and fulfill their requirements.

DLSA Udhampur celebrated the day by organizing online “Mushaira”with participation of renowned poetesses Rekha Thakur and Kusum Sharma along with girl students and housewives from remote areas of the district.

The programme was attended by Judicial Officers of the district, NCC and NSS units of Government College for Women, Udhampur, Government Boys School, Nagrota and J&K Pride Institute.

DLSA Kathua celebrated the day by holding a drawing competition in ten schools of the district where the children made the drawings amid observance of all government SOPs regarding Covid.

DLSA Samba commemorated the day by organizing a series of activities including a Virtual Intergenerational Conversation highlighting the potential and capabilities of girl child as a prospective change-maker for the society. Physical Training session was also organized for imparting skill of self defence and practicing it on a daily basis for enhanced physical and mental strength. Besides, door to door outreach was also undertaken by the Para Legal Volunteers for imparting awareness on education of Girl Child in furtherance of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”at Rajpura, Bari Brahmana and Ghagwal areas of district Samba.

DLSA Anantnag and DLSA Poonch organized awareness programmes in celebration of the day at various places in their respective districts.

DLSA Budgam held an awareness programme at Gopal Pora, Chadoora with participation of orphan girl students of Gulshan-e-Bannate Institute of Education on the theme “My Voice-Our Equal Future”.