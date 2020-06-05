JK SLSA observes 'World Environment Day'

Under the guidance of Justice Gita Mittal, Patron-in-Chief J&K SLSA and supervision of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K SLSA, “World Environment Day’ was observed today with an objective to encourage awareness and enhance commitment towards preservation and sustainable management of ecology and environment.

Keeping in conjunction with the theme of World Environment Day- “Celebrate Bio-Diversity” for the year 2020, J&K SLSA commemorated the special day by undertaking and organizing a host of activities including plantation, awareness and cleanliness drives across all districts of the UT’s of J&K and Ladakh through District Legal Services Authorities and its Para Legal Volunteers.

To observe the day, District Legal Services Authority Jammu worked on the theme “Time for Nature” with a focus to provide the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth with the aim to create biodiversity in the district through its Para Legal Volunteers, Retainer lawyers, NGO’s and TLSC’s viz Jammu, R.S. Pura , Bishnah and Akhnoor.

“More than 700 saplings of various trees were planted to mark the day. Para Legal Volunteers also generated awareness on ways and means to develop and maintain a healthy environment within their own homes for an overall positive physical and mental health in the current COVID-19 crisis.”

At Leh, DlSALeh undertook plantation of 40 willow trees and 10 apple trees within the Court Complex site at MelongThang .

At Baramulla, cleanliness and plantation drives were conducted by DLSA Baramulla at various places simultaneously ensuring proper preventive measures in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Plantation drives were also extensively undertaken by DLSA’s of Srinagar and Samba in their respective districts.