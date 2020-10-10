J&K SLSA observes World Mental Health Day

On the directions of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Patron-in-Chief Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority, Gita Mittal and guidance of Executive Chairman J&K SLSA, Justice Rajesh Bindal, “World Mental Health Day” with this year’s theme “Mental Health for All: Greater investment and Greater Access” was observed here today by J&K SLSA through District Legal Services Authorities in all districts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The objective of observing the day was to raise public awareness regarding mental health issues and to stimulate and galvanize efforts towards promoting the concept of mental health.

DLSA Anantnag observed the day by organizing awareness programme at Aishmuqam which was attended by prominent citizens and Para legal volunteers for further raising awareness on mental health issues including depression, suicides and the need for self care. An “Online Conversation “was also organized on the occasion with Psychologist Dr. Mudassir Aziz who stressed upon sharing our inner thoughts with near and dear ones and being vocal about their fears and consultation with experts about health concerns.

DLSA Kupwara organised an awareness camps at Harvard Presentation School and at Legal Aid Clinic, Handwara for dissemination of message of sound mental health especially during COVID times when people are facing challenges on social, health and economic fronts.

DLSA Kulgam also organized awareness programme at Munsiff Court, Kulgam which was attended by Para Legal Volunteers.

DLSA Budgam organized an online awareness programme in conjunction with the theme of the day with resource persons Dr Tajamul CMO Budgam, Rafia Hassan, Secretary DLSA Anantnag and Advocates Sharukh and Saleem who dealt with different facets of mental health and ways to combat mental illness.

DLSA Samba observed the day by organizing series of activities including online conversations and personal interactions with different stakeholders from within the communities.