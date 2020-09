The J&K Special Tribunal Wednesday held a condolence meeting to grieve the death of Head Assistant, Fayaz Ahmad Khan’s son in a tragic accident at Kathua.

Two minutes silence and prayers were held in favour of the departed soul.

The condolence meeting was attended by the Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, colleagues and staff. They expressed their sympathy with the family for the loss and prayed for the patience to the family to bear this loss.