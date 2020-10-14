J&K Tourism, MTOA organize 'Chalo Kashmir' webinar

Following the interactions with Tour and Travel fraternity of West Bengal and Gujarat, J&K Tourism and Maharashtra Tour Organizers Association (MTOA) on Wednesday organized a webinar on the theme ‘Chalo Kashmir’.

The Webinar panel comprised Secretary, Tourism, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez; Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani; Deputy Director, Publicity, Ideel Saleem; President MTOA, Prabhubhai; President, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq A Kuthoo; President, TAFI, Pradeep Lulla; President, Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), Rauf Tramboo; Vice President MTOA, Vishvajeet Patil; Treasurer MTOA, Rajan Parekh; Ex-Presidents MTOA, Sudhir Patil and Atul Mohil and Ex Vice President, MTOA, Abhijeet Patil.

A promotional video and a presentation on tourism destinations in J&K including its lesser known tourism destinations and an array of adventure activities being promoted in the Union Territory were showcased during the Webinar.

“As COVID restrictions have eased in the Union Territory, allowing for hassle free travel to all tourism destinations, J&K Tourism has started its publicity campaigns with hosting of series of activities and reaching out to the tourism stakeholders across the country about the facilities in place for the tourists and to convey the message that J&K is ready to welcome the tourists, Hafeez said. He added that Tourism Industry in J&K is resilient and has always bounced back in the face of many challenges. “Although COVID presented a unique challenge, we are sure that with the support of the stakeholders, Tourism sector will bounce back in J&K”.