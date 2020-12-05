J&K victim of politics of opportunism, exploitation: G A Mir

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday urged the people of J&K to join hands to defeat BJP and its associates and ensure an end to the politics of opportunism and political vendetta unleashed by BJP against Congress.

“The ongoing District Development Council polls are the best opportunity to correct the mistakes committed by the BharatiyaJanata Party,” a statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir as saying while addressing an election rally at Qamer in Verinag area of south Kashmir.

“Congress never compromised on the peoples’ urges and aspirations for power. It will continue to work in that direction, besides safeguarding their interests,” he said.

Mir said people of Jammu and Kashmir would never forget as to how BJP victimised and punished them under the garb of development, besides abandoning them of their just rights in order to fulfill their agenda based on “lies and deceit”.

“People have rejected the divisive agenda of BJP in true sense, the DDC elections are bound to change the political scenario in J&K, which is being used as experiment ground by BJP to fulfill their agenda,” Mir said and appealed people to come out in larger numbers to defeat BJP for failing them on all fronts.