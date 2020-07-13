J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

National Conference on Monday asserted people in J&K can never forget the valor, determination and sacrifice of martyrs of 13 July 1931.

Addressing a meeting here at party headquarters to pay tributes to the the martyrs, the party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who presided over the meeting, said no power on earth can wipe out the deep imprints that the martyrs have left on the history of J&K.

He said July 13 was the day when people of Kashmir took it upon themselves to ensure a free and democratic society to their future generations, whom they wanted to live free from the shackles of bondage, slavery and discrimination.

“The day marked the onset of an era marked by great historical upheaval in Jammu and Kashmir aimed to restructure the society on the ideals of democracy, equality and amity. The great sacrifice of our heroes unleashed dynamic changes which had far reaching consequences inspiring people to think on new lines. The change that took place on the day did not occur in isolation. The cost of the awakening day of ours was extremely high as many as 22 unarmed men were massacred in a jiff; many more were wounded in the melee,” he said.

Kamal said people of J&K will never fail to remember the sacrifice of the martyrs of 1931 come what may. “Our hearts are etched with the great sacrifice of our heroes which no power on earth can wash off. As a norm we had sought permission of the administration to go to Mazar e Shuhada. Regrettably, the administration didn’t give any response to us,” Kamal said, condemning the government move of not allowing the party to pay tributes to martyrs at the graveyard.

On the occasion the participants passed a resolution condemning the administration move of not allowing the party functionaries to offer fateh and floral tributes to the martyrs at the graveyard.

Several party leaders including Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Sabiya Qadri, Peer Afaq Ahmed and Ahsan Pardesi also addressed the meeting and paid tributes to the martyrs. Among others party’s YNC and Women’s wing functionaries were also present on the occasion.