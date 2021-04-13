J&K witnessed development stagnation: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed developmental stagnation due to the apathetic attitude of various regional parties.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking at the joining of political activists of Baramulla and Panchayat members, Bukhari said, “The political legitimacy of any party always depends on the works it does for the welfare of the people. Apni Party has pledged to put in its efforts at the grass root level for the betterment of the existing condition of the people.”

He said that Apni Party lays stress on the economic development and progress-related issues that affect the lives of the people.

“All the demands taken up with the central leadership or current J&K administration since the inception of the party have been profoundly embedded in public interest,” Bukhari said. “We have never adapted to the two-hoot policy even though we may have to suffer for it. The virtuous principles of ‘sincerity’ and ‘politics of truth’ will continue to remain our party’s hallmark come what may.”

Meanwhile, Apni Party formally initiated its district-level party membership drive in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.