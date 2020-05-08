J&K witnesses decline in IMR

The government on Friday said J&K has achieved “remarkable improvement” in multiple indicators related to maternal and child health in the recent years, with notable progress in reducing infant mortality rate (IMR).

The IMR has been reduced from 52 (2005) to 22 (2018) as per the latest data released by Registrar General of India in SRS bulletin today.

The current national average of IMR stands at 32 much higher than that of the J&K.

Atal Dullo, financial commissioner, J&K health and medical education department and Bhupinder Kumar, mission director NHM, J&K appreciated the efforts of Government Medical Colleges, directorate of health services, family welfare, field functionaries including doctors, paramedical staff, ASHA workers and programme management unit staff for their continued efforts to improve maternal and new born care in J&K.

“The entire department with active support from National Health Mission (NHM) has put strenuous efforts to provide essential newborn care at government health institutions across the Union Territory through Facility Based & Home Based Newborn Care,” said a statement.

In order to further decrease IMR in J&K to single digit by 2022 an action plan has been developed and was being implemented at various levels.

The action plan enlists the community based and health facility based interventions for accelerating rate of decline.