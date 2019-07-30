J&K witnesses significant decline in infant mortality rate: Government

Jammu and Kashmir has been able to achieve ‘remarkable improvement’ in multiple indicators related to maternal and child health in the recent years—with notable progress in reducing infant mortality rate (IMR), state government said on Tuesday.

According to an official spokesperson, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo in this regard here.

In the meeting, it was said that the institutional deliveries, fertility rate, antenatal care have seen an improvement in the period as reflected by data of National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-3 to NFHS-4. All this has translated into reduction of IMR from 52 per 1000 live births in 2005 to 23 in 2017.

Pertinently, J&K also registered a significant decline in the Under 5 Mortality Rate from 26 to 24 as per latest Sample Registration System (SRS 2017) data issued by Registrar General of India. The current national average of Under 5 mortality rate stands at 37 much higher than that of the J&K State.

In order to further decrease Infant Mortality Rate across the State to a single digit, an action plan has been developed by National Health Mission, J&K with technical support from the Norway India Partnership Initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, AtalDulloo said the government is committed to eliminate preventable deaths of newborns and children by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the meeting, the Financial Commissioner took a threadbare review of the action plan that enlists the community based and health facility-based interventions for reducing the child mortality rate.

He said that the department with active support from National Health Mission has put strenuous efforts to provide essential newborn care at Government health institutions across the State through Facility-Based and Home-Based Newborn Care.

The meeting was attended by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Parvez Ahmad Shah, Director Health Services, Kashmir, DrKunzes Dolma, officials from National Health Mission and other allied wings. Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Prof Sunanda Raina, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar and other concerned participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.