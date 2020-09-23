GK Top News, Kashmir
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 12:03 AM

J&K woman footballer Ashiq to interact with PM Modi in FIT India Dialogue

The 25-year-old played as goalkeeper in J&K women's football team
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 12:03 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir woman footballer Afshan Ashiq, who hit the headlines in 2017 after being photographed pelting stones on the police in Srinagar, will be among some top sportspersons of the country who will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Fit India Dialogue session on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Ashiq will join the likes of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, two-time Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, health and fitness influencer Milind Soman, among others, for the interaction.

Trending News
GK Photo

ASI injured in Sopore road accident

NIFF delegation calls on Advisor Farooq Khan

Samoon takes stock of grievances regarding Education department

Ayurveda being promoted globally: Dr Jitendra Singh

“This interaction, which is set to take place online will see participants share their own stories and their take on how they maintain fitness along their journey. Prime Minister Modi will also share his own take on health and fitness with the aforementioned influencers,” the All India Football Federation said in a release.

“This online dialogue will see a conversation on nutrition, wellness, and other facets of fitness as well, as fitness has become an important aspect of life in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Three years ago, a photograph of Ashiq pelting stones at J&K Police got her into the national media spotlight. She was already playing football then and the picture got her “noticed”. She had decided to promote women’s football in J&K.

Latest News
Representational pic

Police-public meet at Rainawari police station

Consumers complain of inflated power bills

JKLBPSA calls on Advisor Baseer Khan

India walks out of UNGA protesting Pak PM's diatribe

The 25-year-old played as goalkeeper in J&K women’s football team and later played in the Indian Women’s League in 2019 for FC Kolhapur City. She also trains youngsters in Srinagar.

Tagged in ,
Related News