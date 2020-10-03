J&K women can prove a catalyst for a positive change: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President, Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari on Saturday envisaged the vast and pivotal role for women in bringing a positive change in every sphere of life in any civilized society.

Bukhari was addressing a Women Convention of Apni Party district Srinagar, organized at the Party office in LalChowk Srinagar.

“Like any other part of the civilized world, the women in J&K have a lead role to play and can become a catalyst of change, right from their homes upto the government level,” Bukhari said, while enumerating the role of women in the Apni Party.

The Apni Party President, however, observed that women empowerment is impossible unless the government works for their quality education and makes them economically empowered. “The government must take all the requisite initiatives to encourage women to pursue academics and make their presence felt everywhere,” Bukhari remarked, adding that a sustained campaign is required for making women empowered and economically self-reliant.

Addressing the convention, Party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said that Apni Party is committed to work for empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir. “In any society, we know ladies are equally important as the men. Right from upbringing of children and taking care of other family members to playing a lead role in any government or private sector, women have proved their mettle in almost every field in today’s competitive world,” Mir observed.

He said that ladies can effectively reach out to the unemployed youth and the underprivileged sections of society by way of disseminating different welfare schemes launched by the government from time to time.

“We know different welfare schemes have been launched by the government but lack of their proper implementation has not yielded the desired results on the ground. Apni Party women wing can play an important role in reaching out to the target audience of these schemes and help the unemployed youth and the underprivileged sections to earn a dignified livelihood,” Mir remarked.

He said that women can play guide and an effective communicator so that J&K witnesses peace, progress and prosperity. “The recently announced health insurance scheme of the J&K government is an example where the people should come forward and make this historic scheme successful. Apni Party workers especially the women wing can also play a lead role in dissemination of information among the public about all public welfare schemes including this insurance scheme so that people of J&K take benefits of the top class healthcare facilities across the country,” Mir observed.