J&K Yateem Trust distributes 100 food kits

Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Trust on Monday distributed 100 food kits at itsits Sub-office office at Goplapora, Chadoora in Budgam.

A statement said each kit costing Rs 3,000 comprised grocery items like sugar, milk, spices, edible oil and soap, apart from a cash payment of Rs 500.

It said in the backdrop of onslaught of dreadful COVID19 as also in view of the ongoing Ramadhan, the food kits with a total value of Rs 3.50 lakh were distributed among registered beneficiaries in addition to the dietary assistance being provided to them by the Trust on monthly basis.