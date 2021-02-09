J&K youth have talent to excel in any field: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that the students in Jammu and Kashmir had stupendous talent and could excel in any field with their hard work.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that there was a dire need to provide opportunities and platforms to the students to express and exhibit their inherent talents.

The Apni Party statement said that he congratulated a student of DPS Srinagar, Areeb Imran for his excellent performance in SAT examination organised by the College Board India Global Alliance Initiative.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Areeb Imran, his parents and the school administration and faculty for the laurels he has brought to J&K through his remarkable performance in the SAT examination. I believe if opportunities are provided to our youngsters, only sky will be the limit for their accomplishments,” Bukhari said in the statement.