JKAACL, ACA host cultural event

Angel’s Cultural Academy (ACA) in association with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Tuesday organized a Literary and Cultural Event ‘Posh Zoozraan’ at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The event was presided over by writer and chairman Kashmir Society International, KhwajaFarooqRenzushah while as Bilal Bhat, Additional Commissioner Kashmir and broadcaster, HimayunQaisarwere Guests of Honour.

KhwajaRenzushah in his presidential address complimented President (ACA) Tariq Shera and his team for organizing the program. He said that “Posh Zoozraan” also highlighted the message to fight against Covid and keep Kashmir Alcohol and drug-free.

He was pleased to observe how distinguished talents presented mesmerizing spiritual programmes for which Angles Academy as a proud wing of Kashmir society international has attained a distinguished position at National and UT level.

“Kashmir is passing through a cultural revolution as there is a strong yearning among youth to revive our composite spiritual culture,” he claimed.