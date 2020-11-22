JKAACL, artist fraternity mourn Muddasir's demise, remember his contribution

Prominent cultural organisations and art fraternity across Jammu and Kashmir Sunday mourned the demise of prominent journalist and senior editor of Greater Kashmir, Muddasir Ali and remembered his countless services to the field of journalism. Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) convened a condolence meet in its Lal Mandi office here to condole the death of Muddasir, a talented and multi-dimensional journalist.

Expressing grief and shock over his death, the speakers lauded his contribution to the field of journalism. They also remembered his association with the fields of art and culture of Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary, JKAACL, Munir-ul-Islam described the death of Muddasir as a personal loss to him.

Remembering his contribution, he described him as a talented journalist whose contribution to the field of journalism would always be remembered. “At a very young age, Muddasir created a niche for himself and earned name, fame and trust across the board,” JKAACL Secretary said. “It is terrible when a newsman becomes the news. I didn’t know how to react when his brother posted this news on Facebook.”

He termed Muddasir as a soft-spoken, true professional and a thorough gentleman. “In my conversations with him I found him to be a great human being quite mature for his age. My heart goes out for his family members,” he said.

JKAACL Additional Secretary, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Tak said Muddasir would often attend the academy functions and valued his association with the academy.

Several noted artists expressed condolences with the bereaved family and Greater Kashmir team. “We have lost an asset,” said noted singer and composer, Waheed Jeelani.

Another famous singer and composer, Munir Ahmad Mir, said: “I haven’t come across such a gentleman in the press fraternity. We lost him so soon. His body of work and his utmost dedication will make us remember him time and again.” Prominent painter, Naushad A Gayoor said, “We are shocked with his death. We are in solidarity with his family and Greater Kashmir.”

Composer Muzafar Ahmad Bhat expressed his condolences to Muddasir’s family saying, “When a journalist of his stature leaves us so soon, it is a national loss. We have lost a gem in him. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the field of journalism and equally for mentoring the aspiring journalists and newcomers into the field.” Kashmir Rabab Academy (KRA), an initiative to revive rabab playing in Kashmir termed Muddasir “most professional and upright journalist”.

“At a time when you have a breed of journalists who are into Facebook Lives and have created a mistrust in the society, Muddasir created a niche in the field and many youngsters would look up to him as their idol,” KRA Press Secretary said.