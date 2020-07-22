JKAACL condoles demise

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) has condoled the demise of Abdul Raoof Qari, former Additional Secretary JKAACL, who passed away here on Tuesday after a brief illness.

In this regard, a condolence meeting was held at JKAACL which was attended by Chief Editor Mohammad, Ashraf Tak and other officers and officials of the Academy.

The participants recalled the contribution of Ab Raoof Qari during his service and paid rich tributes to the departed soul. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.