J&KAACL, RAM hold poetry event

Rafiabad Adbi Markaz (RAM) and J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (J&KAACL) on Sunday organised an online poetic event.

A statement said the program was organised on the official pages of the Academy and Markaz. The session began with the welcome speech by Mohammad Ashraf Tak, chief editor of the Academy. He highlighted the role of the literary organisations of the state in making the Academy’s online platform a success which otherwise had been rendered handicapped by COVID19 lockdown.

In his introductory speech, Rafeeq Masoodi, patron of Markaz brought to the notice of Academy the promise that the members of the organisation had made to uphold and enrich the literary spectrum of the state.

The session was presided over by Shabnum Gulzar, a renowned poet. He thanked the Academy for facilitating the event. The session was moderated by Hassan Azhar, General Secretary of Markaz, with technical support of Jameel Ansari of Academy, and Tariq Ahmad Tariq, the media secretary of Markaz. At the end Tariq presented the vote of thanks.