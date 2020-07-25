JKAP appeals Govt to waive off artisan loans

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Irfan Naqeeb on Saturday appealed to the J&K government to waive off the loans of Kashmiri artisans who have been reeling under uncertain times since August last year.

In a statement, Naqeeb said the loans granted by the government through women’s development corporation to different artisans for small ventures in 2010-2012 should be waived off because the artisans were not in a position to repay it.

“First, it was the devastating floods in 2014, then the dismal law and order situation in 2016 and now these artisans are facing worst times since August 2019 coupled with the prevailing COVID pandemic,” he said.

The JKAP leader said the artisans were not in a position to repay their loans and in most of these cases the accounts of beneficiaries have turned into non-performing assets.

He said the government should understand and mitigate their sufferings by waiving off their loans. The JKAP leader remarked that the artisans in Kashmir were finding it very tough to manage their day to day family affairs and the bank loans have further aggravated their difficulties.

He underscored the need to mitigate the sufferings of the aggrieved artisan community and appealed to the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, to intervene into the matter.