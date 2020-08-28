JKAP appoints first batch of office bearers

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday appointed first batch of office-bearers of the party including senior Vice President.

Senior party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir has been appointed as Senior Vice President of JKAP.

The JKAP President also appointed Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Usman Majid as the Vice Presidents of the party.

Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya and Vikram Malhotra have been nominated as General Secretaries of the party.

Bukhari has appointed Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Jagmohan Singh Raina as the provincial President and provincial Vice President of the party for Kashmir province respectively. Javid Hassan Baig has been appointed as the spokesperson of the party.

Bukhari also appointed Manjit Singh and Syed Asghar Ali as provincial President and provincial Vice President respectively for Jammu province.

Namrita Sharma has been appointed as In-charge Women’s wing of JKAP for Jammu province.

Meanwhile, the party leaders Mir Javid and Abdul Rashid Bhat expressed grief over a fire incident that engulfed around 11 shops at Manwan-Awoora block in Kupwara district.

In a statement, the JKAP leaders urged the district administration to depute a revenue team to the fire affected market for assessment of losses and get compensation disbursed to the victims accordingly.

“The reports about the delay in fire services operation which could have prevented damages to a large extent are a matter of serious concern which needs to be probed by the administration,” they observed.

The JKAP leaders demanded immediate establishment of fire emergency services in the block which can prevent any such eventualities in future.