JKAP censures admin for eviction notice to Patel family

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader on Thursday disparaged the government decision of issuing an eviction notice to the family of a slain mainstream leader, Ghulam Nabi Patel, which live in a government accommodation at a Pulwama.

In a statement, Mir said the government’s eviction notice speaks volumes about non-application of mind and highlights the apathetic attitude of the administration towards the families living under constant distress.

“The eviction notice that has been sent to the family is bereft of any rhyme or reason. How can a family that has loss its family head to the bullets of elements, inimical to peace, pay rent amounting to around Rs eight lakhs in one go when the family is living in a state of perpetual penury?” Mir said, while seeking the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu towards the issue.

The JKAP leader said late Patel was a veteran leader who laid down his life for strengthening the democratic process and it was the government’s responsibility to rehabilitate his family instead of making it homeless.

“Where will this family go amid this COVID crisis when no family dares to entertain even blood relations? Has the government rewarded late Patel for his commitment towards political mainstream just two years after his fateful killing? While arriving at such inhuman decisions the administration should take all aspects into consideration,” Mir said.