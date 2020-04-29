JKAP censures govt for erratic power supply

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor’s administration to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply especially in rural areas of Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement, Mir said people in rural areas were reeling under perpetual darkness that too in the holy month. “The unscheduled power cuts since the commencement of Ramadhan especially during Sehri and Iftaar in most of the areas in rural Kashmir is unfortunate and puts a question mark on the claims of the present dispensation in J&K,” Mir said.

He said the rural and far off places in Kashmir were observing blackouts for days together which also hampers functioning of essential services like health and water supply schemes.

“The Power Development department and Jal Shakti department should direct its field staff to ensure there is hassle-free electricity and water supply to the consumers during this sacred month,” he said.

Mir said the prevailing dismal power situation was also because of delay in restoration of damaged transformers in various villages especially in north Kashmir.

“The government should create a buffer stock of transformers and also order installation of new and replacement of damaged electric poles, worn out conductor wires and fulfill other infrastructural needs of power department for smooth power supply to the people especially in Ramadhan,” said Mir.

He demanded the district level authorities must ensure availability of essential commodities in the market including vegetables and poultry besides timely supply of gas, kerosene, flour and sugar from the government depots and fair price shops.

“The administration should also ensure supply of free ration and other edible commodities to BPL and other economically weaker sections of the society in view of the COVID19 lockdown and the holy month of Ramadhan,” said Mir.