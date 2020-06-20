JKAP censures Govt for industrial sickness in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Saturday cautioned the government of India not to play with careers of lakhs of youth in J&K whose livelihood solely depends on viability of local industrial units.

In a statement, Bukhari said the industrial sickness in J&K has always been caused due to poor policy designs and its ineffective implementation on the ground. He stressed on the need for chalking out a comprehensive industrial policy for J&K in consultation with all stakeholders.

“The previous industrial policy was somehow safeguarding the interests of local entrepreneurs in tendering process and now flouting its provisions as per the whims of few bureaucrats, sitting in J&K civil secretariat or at Udyog Bhawan New Delhi, will prove highly detrimental to the interests of people of J&K and the country,” Bukhari said, while appealing the Union Home Minister to intervene into the matter urgently.

The JKAP President said the J&K industrial policy 2016, though with many loopholes, had ensured viability of the local industrial units including micro, small, medium and large in view of the geographical and economical limitations faced by the unit holders.

He said the industrial unit-holders in the rest of the country were far more ahead in terms of availability of raw material, cheap labour costs, uninterrupted power supply and constant working allowances.

“In contrast, the J&K unit holders work only for a few months in a year and most of the time especially in Kashmir these units’ remains shut. Besides the J&K unit holders have a limited market and primarily depend on government tenders. How can the government equate J&K unit holders with their counterparts from the rest of the country when there is a huge difference between the parameters of industrial feasibility,” he said.

Referring to over 200 unit holders dealing with manufacturing of key material, like power distribution transformers, ST poles, ACSR conductors and electrical hardware, Bukhari said that if 2/3rd of the tendered work was not retained for the local units, the same will have disastrous consequences and will create large scale unemployment in J&K.