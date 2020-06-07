JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Sunday expressed concern over the extensive damages caused by torrential rains, gusty winds and hailstorm across Kashmir and called for a comprehensive compensation to the affected families, farmers and orchardists.

In a statement, senior party leader Muhammad Ashraf Mir urged the government to go for immediate assessment of damages to horticulture and agriculture sectors and provide ex-gratia relief to the farmers and fruit growers who have suffered immensely because of weather vagaries.

“The torrential rains and hailstorm have caused massive damage to the horticulture sector especially in north, south and central Kashmir, where the farmers and orchardists have been hit the worst. The government must come forward and support the affected farmers and fruit growers without any delay,” said Mir.

He expressed concern over the massive damages caused to households, fruits, standing crops because of the devastating windstorms that struck across the Valley particularly in Aishmuqam, Sallar, Budroo, Kokernag, Kullan, Kangan, Pahalgam, Khrew, DuggarPoraBaramulla, Nandimarg, SedowShopian and many parts in Kupwara, BandiporaBudgam and Ganderbal districts.

He called upon the government to depute teams comprising of officers of revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments to assess the losses in the affected areas so that they were compensated forthwith.

“The teams of experts should asses the losses on the ground and submit a report in a time bound manner,” Mir said.

He said the government must also facilitate the requisite advisories from the SKUAST experts for farmers and orchardists on diseases that may occur to the crops, fresh fruit trees, especially cherry and strawberry.

He said the fruit growers and farmers have suffered extensive damage to their crops due to vagaries of weather and in such situation they look forward for the government support.

“It becomes an obligation for the government to come to the support of the farmers and orchardists as they form the backbone of the state’s economy and have always been suffering on account of weather vagaries,” he said.