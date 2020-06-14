JKAP concerned over plight of non-COVID patients

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said healthcare system in J&K can no longer afford to focus only on COVID-19 containment, which could jeopardize wellbeing of other non-COVID patients.

In a statement, Bukhari said that while the healthcare system was squatted down to fight the coronavirus, the threat of more people suffering immensely from other fatal health conditions looms large.

“It’s time we realise that COVID19 containment is critical but healthcare for others can no longer be ignored,” he said.

Bukhari said the non-COVID patients were bearing the brunt while attempts by a debilitated healthcare system, in J&K were on to break the tide of coronavirus pandemic.

“Amid this situation, halting OPD and non-emergency services especially in government hospitals in order to divert all its resources to combat Covid19 is highly affecting thousands of patients across J&K whose lives are in peril in absence of the requisite healthcare facilities,” Bukhari said.

He said patients with scheduled surgical procedures and follow-up visits were undergoing an unimaginable crisis – the impact of which has compounded for patients needing hospitalised care.

“The perilous state in which cancer patients are forced to live without hospitalization would prove to be fatal for many. Similarly, travails of hundreds of patients of end stage renal disease who depend on dialysis are perilous in prevailing healthcare situation,” Bukhari said.

He said health conditions responsible for the deaths of many children also seem to be ignored by the present healthcare policy adopted by the J&K administration.

Stressing on the health department to facilitate routine psychiatry check-up in government hospitals for people suffering from burden of mental health conditions, Bukhari said in view of the high prevalence of depression in J&K, the government should not leave such patients unattended due to its focussed fight against pandemic.

“One can understand how overwhelmed government doctors especially in tertiary care hospitals are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, but providing healthcare facilities while abiding by the COVID19 protocol at PHCs, CHCs, SDHs and district hospitals for non-COVID patients should also be among top priorities for the government,” he said.