JKAP decries lack of amenities in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Muntazir Mohi-u-Din on Wednesday expressed concern over the plight of inhabitants of Budgam district who were suffering for want of basic amenities.

In a statement, Mohi-u-Din said that almost all main roads and connecting links in areas like Mamath to Handjan, Razven to Nagrad Khah, Chhoon to Kurhama Ratni Pora, Nasrulla Pora to Wadwan via Garendand others were are in complete dilapidated condition.

“Commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience while traveling on these roads which have now become barely motorable. There are no surface drains on these roads and deep ditches and potholes cause frequent accidents,” he said.

Similarly, he said areas like Ompora, Patay Angan, Nendvend Pora, Sarnal and others were suffering because of drinking water scarcity.

“Most of the people, especially women folk in areas of both Budgam as well as Khan Saheb constituencies have to travel long distances to fetch drinking water as the taps run dry in these areas,” he said.

Mohi-u-Din said almost all parts especially rural areas in district Budgam reel under perpetual darkness due to frequent electricity curtailment. He appealed to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to intervene into the matter and issue necessary orders to the district administration in order to mitigate the sufferings of inhabitants of Budgam.

Meanwhile, the party leader Abdul Rasheed Mir urged the district administration not to keep the COVID19 suspect persons under quarantine at far off places and instead use the available government buildings as isolation wards in their own villages.

In a separate statement, Mir cited the instance of around 18 persons of Shah Mohalla who have been kept under a quarantine centre in a forest area at Arizal, some 50 km from their own village Bamboora in Beerwah assembly segment.

“These persons belong to around 10 families who are extremely worried about the wellbeing of their kith and kin,” Mir said.