JKAP demands compensation to hailstorm-hit orchardists, farmers

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Sunday expressed concern over losses caused to crops and orchards across Kashmir due to hailstorm and urged the J&K administration to provide immediate compensation to the affected orchardists and farmers.

In a statement, senior party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir said the hailstorm, gusty winds and incessant rains have caused huge damages to crops and orchards in various districts of south Kashmir especially in Pahalgam belt in Anantnag.

“The hailstorm has wrecked havoc in Aishmuqam, Sallar and Budroo areas of Pahalgam which has resulted into huge loss to fruit and other agricultural crops in the district. There are similar reports from certain high altitude areas of north and central Kashmir where the heavy rains have damaged orchards and destroyed other crops as well,” Mir said, while demanding an immediate assessment of these losses by the district administrations.

He said amid the prevailing lockdown, the financial condition of fruit growers and farmers was already abysmal and most of the farmers and fruit growers were not in a position to purchases pesticides and fertilizers to prevent spread of crop diseases.

“JKAP appeals the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to facilitate supply of subsidized pesticides and fertilizers to fruit growers through horticulture and agriculture departs so that they can at least save their produce from disease and mites and indemnify their source of livelihood,” Mir said.

He urged the government for a special financial package to the affected farmers, orchardists who have suffered extensive damages due to heavy rains and hailstorm that caused havoc in Valley.

“The government should depute revenue teams to assess these damages immediately so that the orchardists and peasants are provided compensation in time,” he said.