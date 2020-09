Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday demanded payment of consolidated monthly wages instead of sale-based commission to fair price shop dealers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Mir said that due to the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Card’ scheme the fair price shops would lose their targeted beneficiaries which would in turn reduce the monthly commission of the concerned dealers.