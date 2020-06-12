JKAP demands end to border skirmishes

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Friday expressed concern over the border skirmishes and called for cessation end to the hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, JKAP leaders Syed Mehmood and Reyaz Ahmad said thousands of families who live in border areas were in a pitiable condition because of the continuous ceasefire violations.

“The firing on the LoC in Hajipeer sector of Uri continued today. The heavy shelling has caused panic in the villages of Torna, Hathlanga, Churanda and Gohallan in Uri. This situation is not in the interests of people,” they said, while appealing to the leadership of the country to ensure that people of the border areas of J&K live in peace and tranquillity.

The JKAP leaders said the ceasefire violations, whatever the causes, risk the prosperity and security of both the countries that have far more commonalities than the areas of suspicion and discard.

“The incidents of skirmishes and hostilities from across the border derail the efforts leading towards formation of better understanding and amity between the two neighbouring countries,” they said.

The JKAP leaders observed that the direct fallout of border skirmishes was on the people of J&K especially living in the frontier areas who fall prey to the bullets and mortars.

“This situation demands an immediate end to such hostilities and the leadership of the country must take all steps required to bring peace on the borders,” they said.

The JKAP leaders said the continuous firing on the LoC in Uri sector has forced people to leave their homes for safer areas in view of the death and destruction caused by the routine clashes.