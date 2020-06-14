JKAP demands regularization of need-based, casual labourers

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Zaffar Iqbal Manhas on Saturday demanded immediate regularization of need based and casual labourers working in different government departments.

In a statement, Manhas urged the government to frame a comprehensive policy in this regard and release the pending wages of casual labourers, daily rated workers, need based, contractual and contingency paid employees. “Thousands of casual labourers, daily wagers and contingency paid employees working in different departments in J&K for the last over 15 years are awaiting their regularization. I appeal, the Lieutenant Governor G Murmu to look into this critical humanitarian issue that is yet to be resolved despite repeated assurances by the successive governments in J&K,” Manhas said.

He said the LG-led administration should talk to the representatives of the casual and daily-rated workers and try to allay their apprehensions with regard to new recruitment policy.

“The administration must understand the difficulties faced by these workers who have no money to manage their day-to-day family affairs,” Manhas said.

He said thousands of need-based and casual labourers working in various departments for over a decade now feel cheated after the successive regimes in J&K failed to regularize their services from time to time.