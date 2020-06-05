JKAP demands repair of damaged Chrar-i-Sharief roads

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Friday demanded immediate repair and black topping of damaged roads in different areas of Chara-i-Charief in Budgam district.

In a statement, the JKAP leader Mushtaq Ahmad urged the Lieutenant Governor led administration to accord priority to rural areas of J&K especially Budgam which was suffering for want of basic necessities like road infrastructure.

Ahmad said the roads from Chadoora to Sogam, Zoohama, Hanjura, Dadaopora, Sursyar, Branwar and from Sogam to Badipora and road connecting Nagam with Lolipora were in dilapidated condition.

He said people living in these areas were suffering immensely because of official apathy. He appealed to the LG GC Murmu to order the R&B department to address the issue on priority.

The JKAP leader said inhabitants of these villages especially the student community and patients have been suffering because of the damaged and bumpy roads.