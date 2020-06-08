JKAP demands special financial package for transport industry

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday expressed concern over the plight of transporters whose livelihood has been worst hit since August last year.

In a statement, senior party leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir demanded a special financial package for the rehabilitation and revival of the transport industry including its allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government should also go for interest subvention and the banks should not insist for repayment of loans from this sector for the time being.

“The viability of the transport industry particularly the public transport sector has come to a standstill since August 2019. Last two months of the COVID lockdown has also added to the sufferings of this sector to an extent that people associated with this industry are not in a position to feed their families. So the government must come forward and provide them succor at this difficult time,” Mir said.

He said the vehicles of transporters were lying almost idle since the last 10 months in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and the government should respond compassionately to the demands put forth by the representatives of this vital industry.

“A relief package for the sector including resumption of commercial transportation and a genuine fare hike in the wake of fuel prices and COVID19 pandemic should be considered. Their demands should be accorded a positive consideration also because of huge losses suffered by them due to prevailing lockdown,” Mir said, adding that the public transport should be allowed while maintaining the COVID protocol.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to address the issue on humanitarian grounds and order some monthly financial assistance for the daily-rated workers associated with the transport sector.