JKAP dismayed over delay in clearance of NREGA bills

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Friday reiterated the demand to release pending bills of workers who were engaged under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and were waiting for release of their wages for the last many years.

In a statement, the party leader Abdul Rahim Rather expressed dismay over delay in implementation of the government’s announcements with regard to clearance of bills and an early resumption of works under MGNREGA.

“The administration seems yet to be unaware about the government announcements. With the result the hapless and underprivileged sections of the society whose livelihood depends on these works are suffering immensely,” he said.

The JKAP leader said NREGA works should involve more and more people belonging to economically downtrodden sections in order to give an impetus to rural economy.

“The poor daily wagers would get an opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood if the NREGA works are restarted at an earliest. But these works should cover the untouched areas and people who are yet to get benefitted by this scheme,” he said.

The JKAP leader said the payment of wages and material of such works, which stand executed since years ago, have not been released and the same needs to be disbursed on priority in view of the prevailing hard times for the economically poor families.

Emphasising the need for clearance of pending NREGA bills, Rather urged the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to intervene into the matter and address the suffering of workers who were waiting for their wages for the last many years across Jammu and Kashmir.