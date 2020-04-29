JKAP express grief over death of 4 girls in flashfloods

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leaders Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Mushtaq Ahmad have expressed grief over the death of four girls in south and central Kashmir in flashfloods.

In a joint statement, the two leaders described the loss of precious lives extremely unfortunate and shocking. “It is extremely sad that the two minor sisters were killed due to flashfloods triggered by heavy rains in Chadoora and two sisters were washed away by currents in a Shopian village,” they said. “On behalf of our party, we offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families and express solidarity with them in this hour of grief.”

The JKAP leaders urged the J&K government to provide adequate compensation and all possible help to the grieving families.