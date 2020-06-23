JKAP expresses solidarity with Hajj aspirants

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said restrictions imposed on Hajj pilgrimage this year in view of COVID19 were deeply disappointing.

He, however, demanded that the HajJ Committee of India should not refund Hajj fee to the already selected pilgrims of J&K and instead should allow them to embark on the holy journey next year on the already submitted applications.

“JKAP expresses solidarity with all those qualified HajJ aspirants who were waiting to embark on the holy pilgrimage this year but could not take the journey because of the COVID pandemic,” Bukhari observed.

He said the pilgrimage has always been about emotions and spirituality and not about money. “The HajJ committee should at least give an opportunity to the selected Hajj aspirants of this year who could not perform their obligatory ritual because of the natural crisis. Natural justice demands that this year’s qualified aspirants are deemed as selected for next year pilgrimage, if no other exigency warrants the otherwise,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari said the decision taken by Saudi kingdom to limit number of pilgrims was likely to ensure Hajj was performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective.

“This is for the first time in modern history that Muslims outside Saudi Arabia have been barred from performing Hajj this year. We should seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah and go for repentance so that no further obstacles come in way of the Hajj aspirants next year,” Bukhari said.

Meanwhile, the party leader Abdul Majeed Padroo urged the government to clear liabilities of thousands of workers, contractors and private parties who have executed allotted works under MG-NREGA across J&K.

Padroo observed the government has badly failed in the last over four years to clear liabilities raised against wages of the labour class.

“This scheme guarantees employment besides an improvement in developmental index in rural areas. However, the liability on account of material supplied by various agencies, private parties and payments of wages to the labour class, pending for the last about four years seems to be defeating the purpose of this scheme on the ground,” he said.

Padroo said thousands of poor and hapless workers besides private agencies, traders and contractors were suffering because of the delay in disbursement of their long pending payments. “Before focusing on new works the government must clear all pending liabilities mainly on account of material components under this scheme,” he demanded.

Padroo urged the government to expedite the work on the bridge connecting Adijan with Damhal Hanjipora. He appealed to Lieutenant Governor G.C Murmu to order immediate completion of the bridge.