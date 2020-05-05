Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 12:24 AM

JKAP felicitates J&K photojournalists for bagging Pulitzer prize

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday felicitated photo journalists, Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand of Associated Press for being honoured with Pulitzer Prize in feature photography.

In a statement, Mir said he was very happy to see J&K’s photo journalists carving out a niche in various fields and bringing laurels to their home state.

He said the accomplishment of the three award-winning journalists would prove a great inspiration for the J&K’s talented professionals to take a plunge and excel in the field of journalism.

 “I wish these bright and promising young journalists best of luck for their future endeavors,” Mir said and commended the news agency for giving an opportunity to them to make a mark in the field of photojournalism.

