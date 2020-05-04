JKAP flays govt for ambiguity over return of stranded residents

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Monday flayed the J&K administration for prevailing chaos and confusion among the residents stranded in various parts of the country and delay in their evacuation.

In a statement, Bukhari said the government’s prompt response after Union home ministry’s circular allowing intra and inter-state movement of migrant labourers a week ago was appreciable.

But, he said, unfortunately the helpline numbers established by the J&K administration remain constantly engaged, understandably, because of the number of stranded people.

“Same is the case with those stranded students and traders who have registered themselves on government web portal but are still waiting for any response,” Bukhari said.

He said approximately 90 percent of the labourers, students, traders and other stuck up residents of J&K have got themselves registered on the official web portals set up by the government. “More than five days have elapsed since their registration these stranded people are still waiting for a response from the government side and are bewildered about their evacuation,” he said.

The JKAP President said his party office bearers including him were constantly receiving distress calls from people stuck up in different parts of the country, seeking clarification on the schedule for their return.

“They do not know anything about the date of their actual evacuation. Though some stranded students, pilgrims and labourers were evacuated from Chandigarh, Kota, Jaisalmer and Mumbai and were brought back to J&K which is appreciable but a huge number of the stranded residents who have not received any response from the government so far have no option but to resort to unapproved and unplanned journey’s towards their homes,” he said.

Bukhari said a large number of people were stranded in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Orrisa, Kolkata, Mumbai, Uttrakhand, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Madhaya Pradesh including a vast majority stuck up in Delhi.

He said people were also stranded in different areas of Jammu and vice versa in Kashmir and Leh who were desperately waiting to go to their respective places.

“These stranded people are in dark about the scheduled dates for their return and are feeling unwanted. To remove this feeling of irrelevance, the government must notify as from which place, when and how these stuck up people of J&K are to be brought back to their homes. They should also be informed about their mode of transportation and other necessary details via response mails so that the element of ambiguity about their return is allayed,” he said.

He said to regulate their movement, more nodal officers be appointed by the administration at various spots especially at Pathankote and Lakhanpur entry points to segregate the residents of J&K.

Similarly, he said, services of the government and J&K Bank employees posted outside J&K in different parts of the country could be utilized to facilitate registration and return of the stranded residents in the prevailing pandemic situation.