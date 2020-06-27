JKAP flays Govt for delay in issuance of PSP certificates

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Saturday urged the J&K government to do away with unnecessary delay in issuance of Persons Speaking Pahari (PSP) certificate to members of the community.

In a joint statement, JKAP leaders ZaffarIqbalManhas, Raja Manzooor, JavedBeigh and Javed Ahmad Mirchal urged the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to issue necessary directions to the administration especially the revenue department to issue PSP certificates to the members of Pahari community who have been brought under a separate reservation category in April 2020.

“The revenue officers are not issuing these reservation certificates on the pretext that the government may apply income slab as one of the preconditions for issuance of such credentials. Since there is no such qualifying parameter for availing the PSP certificates by a member of Pahari community, the administration seems to be deliberately depriving this community of benefits guaranteed under law,” the JKAP leaders said.

They said the needless delay in issuance of these certificates was bound to affect thousands of candidates who may suffer and lose their chances in absence of PSP certificates in the fresh recruitment initiative taken by the government.