JKAP grieved over loss of life in Sallar landslide

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader and former legislator Rafi Ahmad Mir on Wednesday expressed grief over death of a young boy, Zaffar Ahmad in a landslide incident at Sallar-Pahalgam in Anantnag district. In a statement, Mir extended solidarity with the bereaved family of Zaffar Ahmad of Sallar Pahalgam. The JKAP leader urged the district administration Anantnag to extend all possible support in addition to the ex-gratia relief to the bereaved family.

“The family is already living in a state of penury. I appeal to Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to extend all possible financial help including ex-gratia relief and the Red Cross assistance to this family which has otherwise no source of permanent income to run its affairs,” the JKAP leader said.

Mir also urged the district administration to depute a team of revenue and soil conservation officials to take stock of the incident in order to prevent such mishaps in the area in future.